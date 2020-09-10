Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canary Islands aim for quick tourist testing to save winter season

The Canary Islands' hoteliers said on Thursday they are in talks with regional and national authorities to set up quick coronavirus testing for tourists to try and save at least some of the winter season, after a poor summer season across Spain.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:31 IST
Canary Islands aim for quick tourist testing to save winter season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Canary Islands' hoteliers said on Thursday they are in talks with regional and national authorities to set up quick coronavirus testing for tourists to try and save at least some of the winter season, after a poor summer season across Spain. The Atlantic archipelago is a rare warm destination in winter in Europe, and that season accounts for half of its annual tourism revenues.

After a sharp drop in tourism amid worries over the COVID-19 pandemic, a UK quarantine and travel warnings from Germany, officials hope quick testing on arrival and departure could help. "There are tests that are faster and much cheaper than PCRs. There are frequent meetings about it", a spokeswoman of the regional government tourist department said to Reuters, referring to the widely used PCR laboratory tests.

Hoteliers said they hoped results in less than 15 minutes could help lure tourists back. But with the idea for tests on arrival already floated a few months back, they feared their plan might take time to materialise. "It will take some time until it becomes a reality, so we are not going to save all the winter season, which begins on November 1, but at least a part of it," said Juan Pablo Gonzalez, manager of Asotel, an association of more than 250 hotels in the Tenerife region. Only a third of them are still open, he said.

"To be positive, since we have already hit the bottom of the well, all we can do is get up and step back out," he said. Hoteliers have already felt the impact of a poor summer season. One hotel chain, RIU Hotels has just decided to temporarily close 8 out of the 12 hotels they opened on the islands when the lockdown ended due to the lack of tourists, especially German visitors, a spokeswoman said.

Spanish Tourism minister Reyes Maroto will meet local authorities and tourist sector representatives on Thursday in Tenerife, where she is expected to announce new measures to help the sector. ($1 = 0.8451 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID surveillance: Tender for thermal cameras to detect body temp to be opened Friday

The railways ambitious plan of installing thermal cameras at stations across its network to screen passengers for coronavirus seems to be finally taking shape, with the tender for their rates opening on Friday. The cameras that detect a pas...

RJD's Manoj Jha to be joint opposition candidate for RS deputy chairman poll

Several opposition parties on Thursday decided to field RJD leader Manoj Jha as their joint candidate for the September 14 election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Jha will file his nomination papers on Friday in presence of leaders of ...

Brazilian official for uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by indigenous arrow

A government official and leading expert on isolated Amazon tribes was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group he was seeking to shield, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franc...

My preferred batting slot is opening the innings: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has the repertoire of strokes to bat at any position but given a choice, the next big thing in Indian cricket would prefer to open regularly in the shortest format of the game. Gill, one of the batting mainstays of Kolkata Knig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020