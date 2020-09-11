Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novichok used on Navalny 'harder' than previous forms -Spiegel

The novichok nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was 'harder' than previous forms, Der Spiegel magazine reported the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service as saying. Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, informed what Spiegel termed a "secret meeting" about the potency of the poison, the magazine said, but did not give any other details of the meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:57 IST
Novichok used on Navalny 'harder' than previous forms -Spiegel
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The novichok nerve agent used to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was 'harder' than previous forms, Der Spiegel magazine reported the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service as saying.

Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, informed what Spiegel termed a "secret meeting" about the potency of the poison, the magazine said, but did not give any other details of the meeting. Spiegel added that a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was said to have visited at the weekend the Berlin hospital where Navalny is being treated.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's highest-profile critic, was airlifted to Germany last month after falling violently ill while traveling in Siberia. German doctors say he was poisoned with novichok, a Russian nerve agent. Moscow says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.

Der Spiegel reported on Thursday that Navalny had made further progress in his recovery, and was able to speak again.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wickets in UAE suit my bowling: MI's Coulter-Nile

Mumbai Indians Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile says the wickets in the UAE suit my bowling and is confident of contributing with the bat as well in the upcoming IPL. Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition...

Banks need to increase focus on AI, data management: IDRBT

The banking sector needs to increase focus on the artificial intelligence strategy, data management, internal digitisation, talent creation and developing safe systems, the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology IDRBT ...

Trump says Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel

Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump said on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.Trump tweeted out the news after he ...

Hopefully Trevor Bayliss will surpass Tom: Muralitharan on SRH's new head coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling consultant Muttiah Muralitharan is hopeful his past experience of working with the franchises new head coach Trevor Bayliss would help them a great deal in the upcoming IPL. The spin legend said on Friday he is l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020