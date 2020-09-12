Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Armenia's government lifted a state of emergency, saying the coronavirus was spreading less quickly than before, but said some restrictions would stay in place until January. ASIA-PACIFIC * India's biggest and richest state, Maharashtra, recorded its millionth coronavirus infection, putting it on par with Russia in the pandemic and stifling India's attempts to turn around an economic plummet. * Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a 165.5 billion pesos ($3.4 billion) emergency relief measure to expand healthcare and help businesses after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into recession.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 03:43 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

AMERICAS * Chile has extended the country's state of catastrophe due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a further 90-day period, the government said, which would take it until almost the end of 2020.

EUROPE * French Prime Minister Jean Castex said his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.

* The UK government brought in new limits on households meeting up in Birmingham, England's second biggest city, and some surrounding areas, where COVID-19 infections has been increasing significantly. * The first European pandemic "travel bubble", created in May by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, burst on Friday, as Latvia said it was mandating a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving from Estonia.

* Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has become the highest-ranking Vatican official known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. * Armenia's government lifted a state of emergency, saying the coronavirus was spreading less quickly than before, but said some restrictions would stay in place until January.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's biggest and richest state, Maharashtra, recorded its millionth coronavirus infection, putting it on par with Russia in the pandemic and stifling India's attempts to turn around an economic plummet.

* Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a 165.5 billion pesos ($3.4 billion) emergency relief measure to expand healthcare and help businesses after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into recession. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A first official visit to Israel by United Arab Emirates delegates may be postponed or conducted under restrictions as a lockdown looms. * Nearly 100 Senegalese soldiers tested positive this week after returning home from a deployment in neighbouring Gambia, a source said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. hospitals have turned down about a third of their allocated supplies of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir since July as need for the costly antiviral wanes.

* The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement to conduct Phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and plans to buy 50 million doses, officials said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Britain's economy recovered half of its COVID-19 crash by the end of July, helped by pubs and restaurants reopening from lockdown, but the bounce-back is expected to slow as job losses mount and Brexit tensions rise. * Kenya's economy is expected to grow by less than 2.5% this year, the finance minister said, as more evidence of the economic damage emerges.

(Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Sarah Morland and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Arun Koyyur)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Maduro says 'U.S. spy' captured in Falcon

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that a U.S. spy was captured near an oil refining complex in the northwest of the country, which is going through a severe fuel shortage crisis. Yesterday we captured a U.S. spy in Falcon s...

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.The groups first Eng...

Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBIs probe into contacts between Donald Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecut...

Broncos LB Miller undergoes ankle surgery

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent ankle surgery on Friday, coach Vic Fangio told reporters. There was no immediate timetable given for a recovery period but it is possible Miller will miss most if not all of the 2020 seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020