FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

AMERICAS * Chile has extended the country's state of catastrophe due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a further 90-day period, the government said, which would take it until almost the end of 2020.

EUROPE * French Prime Minister Jean Castex said his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.

* The UK government brought in new limits on households meeting up in Birmingham, England's second biggest city, and some surrounding areas, where COVID-19 infections has been increasing significantly. * The first European pandemic "travel bubble", created in May by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, burst on Friday, as Latvia said it was mandating a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving from Estonia.

* Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has become the highest-ranking Vatican official known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. * Armenia's government lifted a state of emergency, saying the coronavirus was spreading less quickly than before, but said some restrictions would stay in place until January.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's biggest and richest state, Maharashtra, recorded its millionth coronavirus infection, putting it on par with Russia in the pandemic and stifling India's attempts to turn around an economic plummet.

* Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a 165.5 billion pesos ($3.4 billion) emergency relief measure to expand healthcare and help businesses after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into recession. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A first official visit to Israel by United Arab Emirates delegates may be postponed or conducted under restrictions as a lockdown looms. * Nearly 100 Senegalese soldiers tested positive this week after returning home from a deployment in neighbouring Gambia, a source said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. hospitals have turned down about a third of their allocated supplies of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir since July as need for the costly antiviral wanes.

* The Brazilian state of Bahia has signed an agreement to conduct Phase III clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and plans to buy 50 million doses, officials said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Britain's economy recovered half of its COVID-19 crash by the end of July, helped by pubs and restaurants reopening from lockdown, but the bounce-back is expected to slow as job losses mount and Brexit tensions rise. * Kenya's economy is expected to grow by less than 2.5% this year, the finance minister said, as more evidence of the economic damage emerges.

