Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam has no data on post-COVID deaths, survey needed to find out details: Minister

He said ICMR is adhering to the WHO guidelines in reporting coronavirus figures, and Assam is following the instructions of the national medical research body. Sarma said the death rate has increased to 0.31 per cent in the state from 0.24 per cent due to a rise in the number of fatalities in the last few days.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:45 IST
Assam has no data on post-COVID deaths, survey needed to find out details: Minister
Sarma said the death rate has increased to 0.31 per cent in the state from 0.24 per cent due to a rise in the number of fatalities in the last few days. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state does not have any data on "post-COVID deaths" and coronavirus patients dying with comorbidities. Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said all the data related to COVID-19 will have to be "refined" after the pandemic is over.

"The post-COVID deaths are more (than the official figure of COVID-19 fatalities). I do not know that because some people died at home and some at private hospitals after they recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged," he said. The state government does not have the data of post- COVID deaths and a survey will have to be conducted to find that out, he said.

"After this entire pandemic is over, we will have a data refining (exercise). At present, we are going ahead as per ICMR guidelines," the minister said. Assam reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the death toll to 453, while 2,132 new cases raised the tally to 1,40,471.

On August 14, Sarma had said at an official function that 300-350 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the state government's Death Audit Board did not include them in the coronavirus toll figure as they had other ailments, too. He said ICMR is adhering to the WHO guidelines in reporting coronavirus figures, and Assam is following the instructions of the national medical research body.

Sarma said the death rate has increased to 0.31 per cent in the state from 0.24 per cent due to a rise in the number of fatalities in the last few days. He also expressed anguish over an increase in Assam's caseload because of a gradual withdrawal from following COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"In August, we saw 68,000 cases, while we have already reported around 30,000 cases in September. If it continues to rise at this rate, we will have 80,000-90,000 new infections in this month alone. After a section said that the disease is just normal cold and cough, people have stopped taking all precautions," Sarma said. The minister said the state has conducted 27 lakh tests, which transforms into 80,000 tests per million. The doubling rate is 30 days and the recovery is estimated at 78.3 per cent.

He said government hospitals have enough ICU beds to cope with the surge for this month and initiatives are being taken to ensure there is no shortage in October. "We are installing oxygen tanks at four hospitals across the state in which liquid oxygen can be stored for at least 15 days." Sarma also warned people that if they throng pandals during the upcoming Durga Puja festival, the condition of Assam will drastically worsen in terms of COVID-19 cases. He expressed displeasure over the permissions given by the Deputy Commissioners of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts for the campaign meetings of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

"I have seen pictures where people are not wearing masks and there is no social distancing. I am sorry to say that immature political leadership, whether BJP or Congress,... (is responsible for this)," Sarma said..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

France's daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020