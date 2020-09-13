HM Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS here for 1-2 days for a complete medical check-up before the Parliament session begins, hospital authorities said on Sunday. The 55-year-old minister was admitted to the hospital at 11 pm on Saturday. Shah was earlier admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care and discharged on August 31 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.

"As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check-up before Parliament session for 1-2 days," AIIMS said in a statement. The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.