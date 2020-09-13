Woman's death triggers protest in Jammu; road blocked for several hours

Left Menu
A 23-year-old woman died during treatment at a hospital nearly two weeks after giving birth to a dead child here, triggering protests by her relatives who alleged medical negligence and demanded a probe into her death, officials said on Sunday The protesters, carrying the body of the deceased, staged a sit-in on the main road at Chatta on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, alleging that she died within 10 minutes after intravenous injection was administered to her, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:55 IST
A 23-year-old woman died during treatment at a hospital nearly two weeks after giving birth to a dead child here, triggering protests by her relatives who alleged medical negligence and demanded a probe into her death, officials said on Sunday

The protesters, carrying the body of the deceased, staged a sit-in on the main road at Chatta on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, alleging that she died within 10 minutes after intravenous injection was administered to her, the officials said. After several hours of protest, the officials said the body of the deceased was later cremated by her relatives on the intervention of senior civil administrative officers who rushed to the spot and assured action in the case.

Kuljeet Kour, who delivered a dead baby early this month, complained of abdominal pain and breathlessness at home on Friday evening and was subsequently admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here, one of the protesters said. He said the woman, however, died in the hospital on Saturday afternoon but doctors took away all her medical records when the accompanying family members questioned their claim that the deceased was COVID-19 positive and would be cremated as per the set protocol.

"She tested negative for the virus on her admission in the hospital. She was sick but was not in a critical condition. We questioned the false claim and after our protest, a re-test was done which turned out negative and the body of the deceased was handed over around 11.30 pm for last rites," he said. Demanding a fair probe and stern action against doctors for their alleged negligence, he said, "We have given a week's time to the government to complete its inquiry and take necessary action against those involved." "If justice is denied to us, we will restart our agitation," he said.

