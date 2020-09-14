India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million

India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 millionReuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:29 IST
India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the federal health ministry said on Monday.
The world's second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.
Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick. More than 1,100 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking the total number of fatalities from the disease to 79,722.
