Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia sees lowest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in almost 3 months

With families separated, even for funerals, the state's chief health officer is under police guard after getting death threats. Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, was the only other to report any new cases with four in the past 24 hours.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:36 IST
Australia sees lowest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in almost 3 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in nearly three months on Monday as authorities began to ease restrictions aimed at slowing its spread. Thirty-nine people were found to be infected with the virus in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day increase in new cases since June 26, when 37 infections were detected.

With dwindling numbers of new infections, the epicentre of Australia's latest outbreak, Victoria state, has begun easing restrictions, allowing people to leave their homes for longer periods for exercise and shortening a curfew at night. Still, frustrations are high, with hundreds of people taking part in protests on the weekend against the weeks-long coronavirus lockdown. Authorities urged patience.

Brett Sutton, Victoria's chief health officer, likened the cautious easing of restrictions to "baby steps". "We can't have short-term memories on this," Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, referring to the virus.

"It starts with small numbers and it explodes." Australia's second largest city was placed under strict lockdown in early August after more than 700 cases were detected in Victoria state in a single day.

In Queensland state, which has effectively eradicated the virus, authorities are under pressure as they decline to open its borders to other areas that are also free of infections. With families separated, even for funerals, the state's chief health officer is under police guard after getting death threats.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, was the only other to report any new cases with four in the past 24 hours. All but one of the cases was in quarantine after returning from overseas, though officials warned against complacency. Australia has recorded a total of 27,000 novel coronavirus infections and 817 deaths.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Special Cell summons short film producer Rahul Roy, documentary-maker Saba Dewan

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, activist and former JNU stud...

Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences because of injuries to several players. Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarte...

London stocks gain as AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trials

UK shares rose on Monday as drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, while Brexit fears simmered ahead of a parliament vote on a plan to break international law by breaching parts of the divorce treaty with the European...

Taylor Swift set to perform ‘Betty’ at 2020 ACM Awards

Pop star Taylor Swift is set to return to the stage of Academy of Country Music ACM Awards after seven years to perform the song Betty from her latest album Folklore. According to Billboard, Swifts performance, which will be a world premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020