Left Menu
Development News Edition

Building portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients: Vardhan

"Thirteen clinical trials of repurposed drugs and harnessing of traditional knowledge using the modern medicine approach are building a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients," the health minister said. Vardhan said an effective vaccine would be the sure shot tool in armamentarium against this disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:37 IST
Building portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients: Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients is being built by undertaking 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs and harnessing traditional knowledge using the modern medicine approach. Making a statement in Lok Sabha on the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the central government, Vardhan said in India, a major focus has been on facilitating the development of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 30 vaccine candidates have been supported which are in different stages of development. He said Phase 2 clinical trial of 'immunomodulator Sepsivac' has been completed successfully while Phase 2 clinical trial of the first-ever phytopharmaceutical ACQH is underway.

One prophylactic trial of 'Aswagandha' and three trials of 'Guduchi plus Pippali'; Yashtimadhu; and polyherbal AYUSH drug (AYUSH-64), are planned on moderately-ill COVID-19 patients, he said. "Thirteen clinical trials of repurposed drugs and harnessing of traditional knowledge using the modern medicine approach are building a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients," the health minister said.

Vardhan said an effective vaccine would be the sure shot tool in armamentarium against this disease. "On this front, globally, there are around 145 candidate vaccines in preclinical evaluation and currently 35 vaccines in clinical trial," he said.

In India, a major focus has been on facilitating the development of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 30 vaccine candidates have been supported which are in different stages of development, Vardhan said. Three candidates are in advanced stage of Phase I/II/III trials and more than four are in advanced pre-clinical development stage, he said.

COVID-19 biorepositories have been setup which have collected more than 40,000 samples that have been made available to researchers and industry for developing diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, the minister said in his statement. To coordinate the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, the government has constituted a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 on August 7, 2020, under the Chairmanship of Member (Health), NITI Aayog, he said.

In his statement, Vardhan also said the Ministry of AYUSH has contributed through various measures for the management and mitigation of COVID-19. The ministry recommended guidelines of self-care for preventive health measures and boosting immunity, he said.

The Ministry of AYUSH has also issued health advisories from different systems of medicine on prophylaxis and immunity promotion which was translated into eight foreign languages and circulated to Indian Embassies, he said. Various AYUSH Hospitals were designated as quarantine centres, isolation centres, COVID Care Centres and COVID Health Centres, he pointed out.

Around 8.5 lakh Ayush healthcare professionals have been registered on covidwarriors.gov.in, he said. An "Inter-disciplinary AYUSH R&D Task Force" has formulated and designed clinical research protocols for AYUSH prophylactic studies and add-on interventions in COVID-19 positive cases, he said.

AYUSH-CSIR collaborative studies were initiated with AYUSH medicines for prophylaxis/treatment, he said. A large scale population-based study through AYUSH Research Councils and National Institutes under the Ministry on prophylaxis of AYUSH interventions in targeted populations in containment zones is underway, he said.

Ministry of AYUSH has also initiated impact assessment of effectiveness, acceptance and usage of AYUSH advisories and measures in prevention of COVID 19 through a mobile application app known as AYUSH-Sanjivani app, Vardhan said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

England haven't forgotten BLM movement, says Archer

English cricketers have not forgotten the Black Lives Matter BLM movement, assured pacer Jofra Archer, responding to Micheal Holdings criticism of his side which did not take a knee before matches against Australia and Pakistan. West Indies...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks review of his conviction in contempt case for his two tweets

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the order holding him guilty for contempt of court for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. After depositing with the apex court registry r...

Gujjar leader pitches for Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi as J&K official languages

A Gujjar leader on Monday sought urgent attention of the Centre and the Opposition, demanding that necessary amendments be made in a bill to include Pahari, Gojri and Punjabi as official languages of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union cabinet had...

U.S. asks World Court to dismiss Iran sanctions case

Lawyers for the United States on Monday asked judges at the United Nations highest court to dismiss a case brought by Iran seeking to lift sanctions. Lawyer Marik String said Iran had wrongly introduced a subject uncovered by a 1955 bilater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020