Delhi Assembly session: 3 AAP MLAs, a journalist test COVID-19 positive

Nine people, including three AAP MLAs and a journalist, were found positive for COVID-19 as the Delhi Assembly sat for a special one-day session on Monday, officials said. They said a total of 180 people underwent COVID-19 test at the coronavirus testing facility set up in the assembly premises on Monday. Of these, nine, including one MLA and some employees of the assembly secretariat, were found positive for COVID-19. "So far, three Aam Aadmi Party legislators and at least one journalist have tested positive for the disease," an official said. "Two MLAs who had undertaken RT-PCR test on Friday were found positive today when their report came in the evening. They left the House after that," said an official of Delhi Assembly secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, R K Puram MLA Parmila Toka said she has tested positive for coronavirus before the assembly session and added that she is completely fine. The MLA also requested those who came in contact with her in recent days to get tested. Four other MLAs had tested positive or COVID-19 previously, officials said. Various safety measures were put in place for the one-day session, including setting up of a coronavirus testing facility at the assembly for the staff and legislators before the session.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had said on Sunday that 94 individuals, including 29 MLAs, underwent RT-PCR test on Friday and no one was found positive for coronavirus. On Monday, the national capital recorded 3,229 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.21 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,770. Twenty-six fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.