Odisha to close down COVID care centres, homes due to nil occupancy

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha Government has decided to close the COVID Care Centres (CCCs), Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) and COVID Care Homes (CCHs) across the State due to nil occupancy.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-09-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 02:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha Government has decided to close the COVID Care Centres (CCCs), Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) and COVID Care Homes (CCHs) across the State due to nil occupancy. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, PK Mohapatra in an official letter to all Collectors, District Magistrates and all Municipal Commissioners stated that "The occupancy in TMCs and CCHs is virtually nil. Hence, these facilities should be immediately closed down."

"In the case of COVID Care Centres (CCCs) the occupancy has dramatically fallen and in many of them, there are no patients. Hence, CCCs should also be closed down wherever there are no patients and in other places where the occupancy is less it should be scaled down and the requisite manpower be remobilised to their original positions and in case of CCHS, the health personnel can be redeployed in the districts where their services can be better utilised," Mohapatra stated. Collectors have been asked to personally monitor this and give compliance on a daily basis to Special Relief Commissioner, In case of any emergency requirement of these facilities, it can be created at a short notice as a buffer.

As per the Health Department, there are total 17,647 Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) with 8,26,079 beds and 178 COVID Care Centers with 21,059 beds, which were set up in State with the aim to quarantine the migrants and to provide proper medical facilities to the asymptomatic peoples till they are not tested positive for COVID-19 to reduce the rush at the dedicated COVID hospitals. Apart from these facilities at present there are total 48 Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals with 7,328 beds along with 710 ICU are functional for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients and it will continue in the State, in addition, State Health Department has also asked to private hospitals and nursing homes to set up COVID unit to treat the patients. (ANI)

