Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

The previous two tests, including an RT-PCR, came out as negative, he said. "The Delhi BJP president underwent a rapid antigen test last week and later, an RT-PCR test, both of which showed him to be COVID negative. He was again tested using the RT-PCR method, the report of which came on Wednesday as COVID-19 positive," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:02 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Last week, I took a COVID test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again as I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gupta said he was in quarantine during the last week and advised those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested. Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said Gupta was found positive in his third COVID-19 test. The previous two tests, including an RT-PCR, came out as negative, he said.

"The Delhi BJP president underwent a rapid antigen test last week and later, an RT-PCR test, both of which showed him to be COVID negative. He had body ache but no fever. He was again tested using the RT-PCR method, the report of which came on Wednesday as COVID-19 positive," he said. Party leaders said Gupta's parents, who live in his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, had also tested positive for COVID-19 and were treated in Delhi 15-20 days ago.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg was closed for sanitisation on Wednesday, a day after 17 people there tested positive for COVID-19. These include staff members and their families who live on the party office premises.

On Monday, a peon of the Delhi BJP office tested positive for COVID-19, after which all the staff and their family members, numbering around 40, were tested. Two BJP MPs from Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma, were found COVID-19 positive ahead of the Parliament session that started earlier this week.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EB submit bid paper, inch closer to join ISL

East Bengal took another step towards joining the top-tier Indian Super League by submitting the Invitation-to-Bid ITB papers to the organisers Football Sports Development Limited. The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and th...

Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations

A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. Mostly such f...

5 people injured in Kozhikode air crash still receiving medical attention at hospitals: Puri

Five people who were injured in the Kozhikode air crash last month are still receiving medical attention at hospitals, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 19...

EU exec wants tougher 2030 climate target, billions in green bonds

The European Unions chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals. With wildfires, drought, and collapsing glaciers wreakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020