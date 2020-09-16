Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns for two weeks plea seeking CBI case against pharma firms

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned for two weeks hearing on a plea seeking registration of an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling Remdesivir and Favipiravir, allegedly as medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, without valid licences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:07 IST
SC adjourns for two weeks plea seeking CBI case against pharma firms
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned for two weeks hearing on a plea seeking registration of an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling Remdesivir and Favipiravir, allegedly as medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, without valid licences. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told advocate ML Sharma, who has filed the plea, that there are rules framed by the Government of India for the new drugs and clinical trials.

"We are adjourning this matter you see the rule and come back," the bench said while adjourning the matter for two weeks. Remdesivir and Favipiravir are antiviral drugs, however, their efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients has been a matter of debate among medical experts.

The plea alleged that the medicines are being manufactured and sold for treating COVID-19 patients without valid licences from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Sharma, through his plea, sought prosecution of the Indian companies for cheating and criminal conspiracy besides under the provisions of the Drug Act, 1940 and said that these medicines have not been certified as medicines for COVID-19 till date by any country.

It said that the companies are manufacturing and selling them at very high rates in India and people are paying that due to the fear of COVID-19 infection and are dying. It claimed that more than 300 doctors have died in hospitals where these two medicines have been supplied and it amounted to "exploitation of public due to the fear of death." (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EB submit bid paper, inch closer to join ISL

East Bengal took another step towards joining the top-tier Indian Super League by submitting the Invitation-to-Bid ITB papers to the organisers Football Sports Development Limited. The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and th...

Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations

A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. Mostly such f...

5 people injured in Kozhikode air crash still receiving medical attention at hospitals: Puri

Five people who were injured in the Kozhikode air crash last month are still receiving medical attention at hospitals, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 19...

EU exec wants tougher 2030 climate target, billions in green bonds

The European Unions chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals. With wildfires, drought, and collapsing glaciers wreakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020