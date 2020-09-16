Left Menu
Development News Edition

Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020 passed

 The ITRA is sought to be established by conglomerating the presently existing Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus Jamnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:40 IST
Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020 passed
ITRA will be the first institution with INI status in the AYUSH sector, and this will enable the institution to be independent and innovative in the matter deciding course content and pedagogy. Image Credit: ANI

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020 has been passed by Rajya Sabha today. The Bill was earlier passed in Lok Sabha on 19th March 2020. This paves the way to establish a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar, Gujarat, and to confer the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to it.

The ITRA is sought to be established by conglomerating the presently existing Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus Jamnagar. This is a cluster of highly reputed institutions, namely, (a) Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, (b) Shree GulabKunverba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, and (c) Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences, (d) Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga Naturopathy Education & Research (to be made part of the Department of Swasthvritta of the proposed ITRA). These institutions had come up over the past many decades, and together made a unique family of Ayurveda institutions existing in close proximity.

It is expected that the enactment of the proposal will further provide autonomy to the institute to develop patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate education in Ayurveda and Pharmacy. The synergies among the different constituent institutions will help ITRA to demonstrate high standards of such education and to emerge as a lighthouse institution to the entire AYUSH Sector. It is expected to provide the highest level of training of personnel in all important branches of Ayurveda including Pharmacy, and to take up in-depth study and research in the field of Ayurveda.

ITRA will be the first institution with INI status in the AYUSH sector, and this will enable the institution to be independent and innovative in the matter deciding course content and pedagogy. The decision comes at a time when global interest in health solutions based on traditional wisdom is at an unprecedentedly high level and ITRA is poised to take Ayurveda education to new vistas.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to ap...

3 held for attack on Raina's relatives; former cricketer reaches Pathankot

The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of attack on former cricketer Suresh Rainas relatives in Pathankot with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested are members of an inter-state gang of robbers, they added.Ele...

Dubai's DP World to partner with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Dubais DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israels two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.The announcement came a day after Israel and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020