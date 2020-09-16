Janta curfew in Nagpur on next Saturdays and Sundays: Mayor

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases,Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi on Wednesday said 'Janta curfew'would be observed in the city on Saturdays and Sundays duringremaining two weeks of this month

"A meeting will be convened after September 30 todecide whether the curfew will be extended," Joshi toldreporters after attending a meeting with municipalcommissioner Radhakrishnan B, corporators and localrepresentatives

Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 2,052 newcoronavirus cases, taking its tally to 57,482, the localadministration said.