35 armed forces personnel died of COVID-19, over 19,800 infected: Govt
All the three services have taken a series of measures to insulate their personnel from coronavirus infection, the minister said. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 50 lakh while the death toll has surpassed 82,000, according to official figures..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:40 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 35 armed forces personnel and infected 19,839 of them, according to details provided by the government in the Lok Sabha. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said 32 Army personnel and three from the Indian Air Force died of COVID-19.
"The number of COVID-19 cases in Army, Navy and Air Force are 16,758, 1,365 and 1,716 respectively," he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. All three services have taken a series of measures to insulate their personnel from coronavirus infection, the minister said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 50 lakh while the death toll has surpassed 82,000, according to official figures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shripad Naik
- Lok Sabha
- Indian Air Force
- Army
- India
ALSO READ
Question hour temporarily discontinued in Lok Sabha monsoon session due to COVID-19
Odisha Assembly awaits guidelines from Lok Sabha before starting next session
RK Singh should have said BJP doesn't need JD-U's support during Lok Sabha polls: Ashok Chaudhary
Odisha Assembly awaits guidelines from Lok Sabha before starting next session
In a first, MPs of Lok Sabha to sit in both Houses to follow social distancing norms