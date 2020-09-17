Irregularities in prices of oxygen cylinders supplied to COVID-19 hospitals

Irregularities in prices of oxygen cylinders supplied to COVID-19 hospitalsPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:49 IST
A team of the Health Department has found irregularities in prices of oxygen cylinders supplied by a firm to COVID-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, an official said on Wednesday.
According to drug inspector Luvkush Kumar, the firm is allegedly supplying oxygen cylinders to the hospitals at Rs 350 against the control rate of Rs 170.
An inquiry into the matter is underway, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- Uttar Pradesh