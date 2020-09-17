Left Menu
Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi after complete medical checkup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Thursday, according to the sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:26 IST
Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi after complete medical checkup
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Earlier, Shah was admitted for "a complete medical checkup" before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, on Sunday.

"Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after his post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before Parliament session for one-two days," the statement from the Chairperson, Media and Protocol Division, AIIMS read. The Union Home Minister was previously admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care after complaining of body ache and fatigue.

On August 2, Shah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which was admitted to Medanta Hospital and was discharged on August 14 after testing negative. (ANI)

