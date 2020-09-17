Sikkim reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to2,274 as 53 more people tested positive for the virus, whilethree new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 22,an official said on Thursday

The new cases were reported from different places inthe state

Of the total 2,274 COVID-19 cases, 463 are activecases as 1,789 people have recovered from the disease anddischarged from hospital, the official added.