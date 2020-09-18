Left Menu
Asia Today: Australian state eases virus closure of border

An Australian state government said on Friday it will open the state border to the national capital after the government was criticised for refusing to allow a Canberra resident to attend her father's funeral because of pandemic restrictions.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:00 IST
Asia Today: Australian state eases virus closure of border

An Australian state government said on Friday it will open the state border to the national capital after the government was criticised for refusing to allow a Canberra resident to attend her father's funeral because of pandemic restrictions. Health Minister Steven Miles said Canberra travellers would no longer have to spend time in Queensland hotel quarantine from September 25.

The government was widely criticised for refusing to allow Sarah Caisip, 26, out of hotel quarantine to attend her father's funeral in the state capital Brisbane on Thursday last week. She had wanted to visit her father's death bed but he had died two days before Queensland gave her a permit to cross the border. Canberra is in the Australian Capital Territory which has not recorded a new case of COVID-19 since July 9. Queensland has 27 active cases.

Canberra residents will have to fly rather than drive to Queensland because Canberra is surrounded by New South Wales state which remains subject to border restrictions. New South Wales reported six new coronavirus cases on Friday. Canberra is 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Brisbane.(AP) RUP RUP

