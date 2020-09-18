500 extra ICU beds for COVID-19 patients added across private hospitals: Jain

Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients after an order was issued recently to several private hospitals to earmark designated percentage of those beds for the purpose.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients after an order was issued recently to several private hospitals to earmark designated percentage of those beds for the purpose. Last week an order was issued that 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals here are to be reserved for COVID-19 patients, Jain had earlier said.

"As per the Corona app, over 500 extra ICU beds are now available for COVID-19 patients," he told reporters on Friday. Delhi recorded 4,432 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.34 lakh, authorities said.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,721 from 30,914 the previous day, as per the Delhi government's bulletin. According to the Thursday bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 7.38 per cent and the death rate stood at 0.68 per cent based on data of the last 10 days, the minister said.

"It is good that death rate is less than 1 per cent lately, it used to above 3.5-4 per cent for a month earlier," Jain said. Interacting with reporters, he reiterated that reports of the sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of September will be first put before the high court.

Cases of COVID-19 in the city will show a rise in the next ten days, as testing capacity has been quadrupled, Jain had had earlier said, while asserting that plan is to contain spread of infection in the long-run through effective isolation. "The situation as of now is fine," Jain said on Friday.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 62,669 (4,263) on September 15.

