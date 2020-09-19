41 armed forces personnel died of COVID-19; 22,353 infected

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 41 and infected 22,353 armed forces personnel, according to details provide by the government in Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said a series of measures have been put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus infection in the armed forces which included a campaign on preventive measures.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst serving armed forces personnel is 22,353," he said, adding 41 personnel died of the infection till date. "In line with the international and national treatment protocols for COVID-19, armed forces hospitals have a wide array of anti-viral drugs (Favipiravir and Remdesivir)," he said.

The minister said two hospitals in the armed forces are using plasma therapy for treatment of severely ill patients. To a separate question, Naik said the strength of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force is 1,875.

"Of these, 10 women officers are fighter pilots and 18 women officers are navigators," he said. Naik said women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements within the laid down policy.