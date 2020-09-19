Left Menu
Development News Edition

41 armed forces personnel died of COVID-19; 22,353 infected

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said a series of measures have been put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus infection in the armed forces which included a campaign on preventive measures. "The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst serving armed forces personnel is 22,353," he said, adding 41 personnel died of the infection till date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:49 IST
41 armed forces personnel died of COVID-19; 22,353 infected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 41 and infected 22,353 armed forces personnel, according to details provide by the government in Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said a series of measures have been put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus infection in the armed forces which included a campaign on preventive measures.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst serving armed forces personnel is 22,353," he said, adding 41 personnel died of the infection till date. "In line with the international and national treatment protocols for COVID-19, armed forces hospitals have a wide array of anti-viral drugs (Favipiravir and Remdesivir)," he said.

The minister said two hospitals in the armed forces are using plasma therapy for treatment of severely ill patients. To a separate question, Naik said the strength of women officers serving in the Indian Air Force is 1,875.

"Of these, 10 women officers are fighter pilots and 18 women officers are navigators," he said. Naik said women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements within the laid down policy.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for the common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh ...

India's external debt up nearly 3 pc to USD 559 bn at March-end

Indias total external debt increased by 2.8 per cent to USD 558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, according to a report released by the Finance Ministry. The external debt stood at USD 543 b...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit around 1140 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.Prelimina...

Ethiopia charges prominent opposition figure with terrorism

Ethiopias most prominent opposition figure, Jawar Mohammed, and 23 other people have been charged with terrorism-related offenses, telecom fraud and other criminal activities, the attorney generals office announced Saturday. The office said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020