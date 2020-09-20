AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on holdReuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 07:51 IST
AstraZeneca Plc said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.
AstraZeneca on Saturday published a document https://bit.ly/2FNcqu7 describing details of how the COVID-19 vaccine trial was being carried out, which was first reported by the New York Times. https://nyti.ms/3mzCmdb
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca Plc
- United States
- New York Times
- COVID
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Biden to outline pitch to keep jobs in the United States in Michigan swing
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
World News Roundup: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial; United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq and more
ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say