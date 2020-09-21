59 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland reported 59 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the state's infection tally to 5,451. "Out of 562 (test) results received, 59 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed -- 45 in Dimapur and 14 in Kohima," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Twitter. Seventy-eight people recovered from the disease on Sunday, he said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 77.56 per cent.

The active cases in the state stood at 1,184. Fifteen people have died of the disease in Nagaland so far, while the fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,451.

Of the total coronavirus cases in Nagaland, 2,550 are armed force personnel and 1,444 are people who returned to the state from outside, an official said. The state has so far tested 73,611 samples for COVID- 19, the official added.