20 mobile COVID-19 test vehicles flagged off by Minister

To bring more people under COVID-19 testing network, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Monday flagged off 20 mobile testing vehicles here. The vehicles were necessary considering the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Coimbatore district of late, and would help identify those affected so that treatment can be given at the earliest, Velumani told reporters on the sidelines of the flagging-off function at Sundakkaputhur.

The mobile units would have medical kits, qualified nurses and health workers, he said. A total of about 7,000 people were being tested daily through special medical camps and more than 11.63 lakh had undergone tests in 10,710 special camps so far, he said.

Besides, over 3.27 lakh people had undergone coronavirus infection test, out of which 25,914 had tested positive and 21,168 had been discharged after revovery. The district has recorded 382 deaths so far, he said.

Of the 782 people given treatment under Siddha system, 730 recovered and 53 were undergoing treatment, he said. The district has 7,386 beds in government and private hospitals.

The number of ambulances for the purpose of COVID-19 has increased to 53, with life-saving kits and drugs with two big oxygen cylinders, with the addition of 12 ambulances flagged off today, Velumani said..