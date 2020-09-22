Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this year's Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday. Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe was targeting a "small part of the team" and that those in custody were part of the "close entourage of the main rider".

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 02:08 IST
Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this year's Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.

Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe was targeting a "small part of the team" and that those in custody were part of the "close entourage of the main rider". The prosecutor did not name the main rider. The leader of the Arkea-Samsic team is Colombian Nairo Quintana.

The probe targeted "the administration and prescription without medical justification of a substance or a method prohibited during a sporting event, and helping and encouraging the use of that substance or method," the statement added. Searches led to "the discovery of many health products, including drugs, in their personal belongings and above all a method that can be qualified as doping," it said.

Arkea-Samsic's team manager, Emmanuel Hubert, confirmed the team's hotel had been raided last week. He said the search targeted a "very limited" number of riders as well as their entourage, who he said were not employed by the team. Hubert said the investigation did "not target the team or its staff directly.

"We obviously support our riders, but if the investigation confirms the veracity of doping practices, the team would immediately dissociate itself from such acts," Hubert added in his statement. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) told Reuters that it "welcomes and supports the action of all authorities involved in this operation."

The UCI said it will take "necessary measures once it has reviewed the elements obtained by the French judicial authorities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas. The Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group that represents 95 of global ...

Trump could face tax fraud probe, Manhattan prosecutor says

Manhattans district attorney said on Monday he could have grounds to investigate President Donald Trump and his businesses for tax fraud, as he seeks to persuade a federal appeals court to let him enforce a subpoena for Trumps tax returns. ...

Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects todays realities, gives voice to all stakeholders,...

Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects todays realities, gives voice to all stakeholders,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020