Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israelis gird for more virus restrictions amid 2nd lockdown

Israelis were bracing for more coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, days after the start of a second countrywide lockdown, as health officials sounded the alarm over a feared deluge of new patients and hospitals were ordered to open additional COVID-19 wards. “It is a state of emergency.” Israel's Health Ministry ordered hospitals to open additional coronavirus wards.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:14 IST
Israelis gird for more virus restrictions amid 2nd lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israelis were bracing for more coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, days after the start of a second countrywide lockdown, as health officials sounded the alarm over a feared deluge of new patients and hospitals were ordered to open additional COVID-19 wards. Israeli Cabinet ministers were meeting to discuss tightening already severe restrictions that have shut down much of the country, which is facing one of the world's worst outbreaks, adjusted for its population of 9 million.

Schools, malls and hotels, among other sectors of the economy, have been ordered closed for three weeks, with strict restrictions on movement and gatherings, albeit with some exceptions. With the daily rate of new cases skyrocketing, officials fear those restrictions won't do enough to bring numbers down. Israel is now seeing around 5,000 new infections per day, with a total of more than 600 seriously ill patients. Hospitals have been instructed to cancel elective or non-urgent surgeries and treatments.

"It is bad, it is serious. Every week we will see 200 more seriously ill in hospitals," Ronni Gamzu, the country's coronavirus czar, told 103FM radio on Tuesday. "It is a state of emergency." Israel's Health Ministry ordered hospitals to open additional coronavirus wards. On Monday, Rambam Hospital in the northern city of Haifa unveiled its underground ward, a parking lot converted into a state-of-the-art hospital floor, with beds slotted into parking spots. The back-up ward was created after Israel's 2006 war with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and was meant to serve patients during times of rocket fire. Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, has instructed the army to prepare to open a 200-bed field hospital.

Israeli media reported that some hospitals had stopped accepting coronavirus patients, but Hezi Levi, the Health Ministry's director, said overflow patients were being rerouted to other hospitals and that all patients were receiving care. "We will be able to hospitalize patients. The question is the quality of care and the question is what price will other patients who need care pay," he told Channel 12 TV on Monday.

Cabinet ministers meanwhile were debating whether to further seal the country in a bid to stamp out the virus. Beyond further limiting economic activity, they were discussing shuttering synagogues and clamping down on protests — both of which risk sparking a public backlash. The limits would come at a time when Israeli Jews are celebrating the High Holidays and when weekly demonstrations have been held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Israel was praised in the spring for taking decisive action against the outbreak and managed to bring infections down to a dozen a day in June, even as the economy was battered by the lockdown. But a hasty reopening and what's been criticized as government mismanagement has sent numbers soaring, prompting the government to reinstate a second lockdown.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to implement the central flagship Ayushman Bharat and PMKisan schemes on condition that the funds for the same should be channelized through the state administration. The BJP came down h...

UK records nearly 5,000 new virus cases

The UK has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, in the latest spike of the epidemic that has seen restrictions tightened across the country.Figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show a daily increase of 4,926 new ca...

France again reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

France again registered more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days.The health ministry reported 10,008 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 5,298 on Monday - which usually sees a dip due ...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020