Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic of Korea stresses support for developing nations during COVID-19

The President of the Republic of Korea has signaled his country’s support to developing nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes ensuring they have equitable access to any vaccines against the deadly new coronavirus.

UN News | Updated: 23-09-2020 08:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 08:14 IST
Republic of Korea stresses support for developing nations during COVID-19

“It is evident that the UN’s idea of inclusive multilateralism will first be tested by whether it can distribute COVID-19 vaccines to all nations or not,” said President Moon Jae-in in his speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly.

The Republic of Korea, also known as South Korea, is among more than 170 countries participating in the COVAX Facility: a global mechanism to deliver fair and timely access to any vaccines.

“We must not only enhance international cooperation for developing vaccines and treatments but also guarantee their equitable access for all countries, once they are developed,” said Mr. Moon, whose interpreted speech was pre-recorded for the event.

“Through global funding, we should facilitate advance purchase of sufficient doses of vaccines for international organizations to ensure that impoverished and developing countries can also share in the benefits.”

He added that his country will provide “active support” geared towards developing and distributing affordable vaccines for developing countries.

Sharing experiences, strengthening cooperation

As concerns remain over nations experiencing a second and even third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Republic of Korea also will also share its experience in responding to the pandemic, he continued.

President Moon stressed that multilateralism must be strengthened, even amidst a crisis. He highlighted the value of solidarity, cooperation and free trade, as well as the need to achieve the twin goals of disease prevention and revitalization of the global economy.

“Korea will work with all nations to minimize effects of COVID-19 and hasten economic recovery, and actively participate in international cooperation to promote inclusive multilateralism the UN is seeking to accomplish," he pledged.

Learning from the pandemic

Mr. Moon also revealed how his country fought back against the disease through principles of openness, transparency and democracy.

“We learned that, in the end, what empowers Korea to weather the novel coronavirus was the very values cultivated by humanity and championed by the UN,” he said.

“The answer to overcoming COVID-19 is not far from us. It lies in returning to the spirit of the UN Charter, that is believing in universal values of humankind, and it lies in marching toward a more inclusive world through multilateral action.”

Developments on the Korean Peninsula

President Moon also reported on his administration’s ongoing steps towards reconciliation with neighbouring Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and its “relentless efforts” towards achieving peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

He stated that inter-Korean cooperation in disease prevention and control would also trigger broader dialogue and cooperation, particularly as COVID-19 has shown that the safety of a country is directly linked to the safety of its neighbours.

Mr. Moon proposed the launch of a North-east Asia Cooperation Initiative for Infectious Disease Control and Public Health, which would bring together his country and the DPRK, also known as North Korea, as well as China, Japan and Mongolia.

“A cooperative architecture that guarantees collective protection of life and safety will lay the groundwork for North Korea to have its security guaranteed by engaging with the international community,” he posited.

As this year also marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, the President said “Time has come to remove the tragedy lingering on the Korean Peninsula. The War must end, completely and for good.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Responsibility of departments related to road construction to make pothole-free roads before festivals: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that it is the responsibility of all departments related to road construction to make the pothole-free roads before the festivals. Most of the roads have been converted into pits ...

Sign of the times: COVID-19 response and recovery must be accessible says Guterres

In his message for the day, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres expressed encouragement that some countries have been providing public health announcements and information on COVID-19 with national sign language interpretation.And he repeated...

As U.S. Supreme Court nomination looms, a religious community draws fresh interest

People of Praise, a self-described charismatic Christian community, has faced renewed interest since U.S. President Donald Trump put one of its purported members, Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, on his shor...

17-yr-old from Surat appointed Regional Ambassador for UN Porgramme - Tunza Eco-Generation

Impassioned about environmental conservation and determined to spread awareness about its safeguard, a 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India by the United Nations Environment Programme - Tunza Eco-G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020