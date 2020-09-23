German foreign minister enters quarantine, cancels Jordan trip
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went into quarantine on Wednesday after one of his bodyguards tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to call off a planned trip to Jordan, according to the ministry and media reports. An initial test of the minister had found he was not infected, the ministry said.
The announcement, a day after a meeting of European Union leaders was postponed because European Council President Charles Michel entered quarantine, highlights the difficulty of maintaining normal diplomatic business as Europe prepares for a second, autumn wave of coronavirus infections. "Foreign Minister Maas put himself into quarantine after a member of his personal protection team was infected with COVID-19," the ministry said.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said Maas had had to cancel a planned visit to Jordan as a result of his quarantine. On Tuesday, Michel postponed to next week a summit of EU leaders after coming into contact with someone who had the virus. The summit had been planned for this Thursday.
