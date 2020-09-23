Left Menu
Delhi records 3,714 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.56 lakh

Delhi recorded 3,714 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087. The active cases tally on Wednesday stood at 30,836. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,051 on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:29 IST
Delhi records 3,714 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.56 lakh

Delhi recorded 3,714 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087. These fresh cases were recorded from the more than 59,580 tests done the previous day.

Thirty-six new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,087  according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The active cases tally on Wednesday stood at 30,836.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,051 on Tuesday. The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection rose to 5,087 and the total number of cases climbed to 2,56,789.

