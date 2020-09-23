COVID: 10 deaths, 180 fresh cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported 10 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 137, while 180 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 10,726, according to a medical bulletin on Wednesday. An 82-year-old man was among the 10 people who died from coronavirus, it said. There are 2,537 active cases in the city as of now. A total of 255 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection on Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding that 8,049 people have been cured of the disease so far

A total of 68,270 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 57,147 tested negative while reports of 165 are awaited, it said.