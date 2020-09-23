Countries urged to act against COVID-19 ‘infodemic’

The pandemic is the first in history in which technology and social media are being used to both inform people and keep them connected, but also to undermine global response to the crisis and jeopardize measures to contain the disease, they explained.

"Misinformation costs lives. Without the appropriate trust and correct information, diagnostic tests go unused, immunization campaigns (or campaigns to promote effective vaccines) will not meet their targets, and the virus will continue to thrive", the partners said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"We call on the Member States to develop and implement action plans to manage the infodemic by promoting the timely dissemination of accurate information, based on science and evidence, to all communities, and in particular high-risk groups; and preventing the spread, and combating, mis- and disinformation while respecting freedom of expression."

Authorities also were urged to empower communities to develop solutions and resilience against the infodemic.

Stakeholders such as the media and social media platforms were called on to collaborate with the UN system, and each other, "to further strengthen their actions to disseminate accurate information and prevent the spread of mis- and disinformation."

Communications emergency

The statement signed by the United Nations, eight of its entities, and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), followed a virtual meeting organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In a video message for the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres underlined how the COVID-19 pandemic is also a communications emergency.

"As soon as the virus spread across the globe, inaccurate and even dangerous messages proliferated wildly over social media, leaving people confused, misled and ill-advised", he recalled.

"The antidote lies in making sure that science-backed facts and health guidance circulate even faster, and reach people wherever they access information."

Science, solutions, solidarity

Throughout the pandemic, the UN chief has highlighted the need to fight the tide of harmful health advice, hate speech and wild conspiracy theories that have surfaced alongside COVID-19.

In May, the UN launched the Verified initiative, encouraging people everywhere to serve as "digital-first responders", who share trusted, accurate information on their social media platforms.

"Working with media partners, individuals, influencers and social media platforms, the content we spread promotes science, offers solutions and inspires solidarity," he said.

As Mr Guterres told the meeting, fighting misinformation will be critical as the UN and partners work to build public confidence in the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccines being developed.

Catching up on routine vaccinations

That message was echoed later on Wednesday at another WHO virtual meeting to galvanize governments and humanitarians to safeguard immunization campaigns during the pandemic, and to ensure infrastructure is in place for the future equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Although the UN estimates some 80 million children worldwide have not received routine immunizations due to the pandemic, services are resuming with the goal of "catching up to build better", according to Kate O'Brien, Director of WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals.

She said partners are also working "closer than ever", and with greater integration; principles that will be applicable for the future delivery of any COVID-19 vaccines.

"Our goal is to ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19 for all countries, harnessing the partnerships to work together to bring safe and effective and affordable vaccines...and do it because nobody is safe until everybody is safe", said Ms O'Brien.

A 'global insurance policy'

WHO along with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) spearhead a global initiative that has pledged to put COVID-19 vaccines in the hands of anyone, anywhere who needs them.

GAVI chief Dr Seth Berkley described the COVAX Facility as a "global insurance policy", committed to ensuring no one is left behind. The goal is to produce two billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021.

Dr Berkley reported that more than 160 countries either have committed to the Facility or are eligible to receive vaccines, with others expected to join this week.

"Gavi right now helps vaccinate half the world's children. But the global delivery of COVID vaccines will be the single largest and most rapid deployment the world has ever seen", he said.

"Also, with the levels of rumours and false information, we will need to work with communities everywhere to provide accurate information."

The COVAX Facility is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator which aims to speed up the development and production of tests, medicines and vaccines that will be available to all countries.

The ACT Accelerator was launched in April and has so far received around $2.7 billion. The UN Secretary-General recently appealed for a "quantum leap in funding" to meet the $35 billion still needed.

Visit UN News for more.