Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus spreads in top echelon of Guatemala's government

Four more Guatemalan officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, after Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and a culture minister were revealed last week to have contracted COVID-19. The 64-year-old president said in a televised message on Wednesday that he had endured a "pretty terrible" night and woke up with body pains.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:16 IST
Coronavirus spreads in top echelon of Guatemala's government

Four more Guatemalan officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, after Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and a culture minister were revealed last week to have contracted COVID-19.

The 64-year-old president said in a televised message on Wednesday that he had endured a "pretty terrible" night and woke up with body pains. Giammattei added that the General Subsecretary of the Presidency and the Viceminister of International Relations had both tested positive.

Authorities told Reuters later that two other government advisors had also tested positive, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the upper ranks of government to at least six. Giammattei, the fourth Latin American leader to contract the novel coronavirus, announced he was infected just as the Central American country was easing draconian travel restrictions imposed months ago to contain infections.

Guatemala in total has registered 87,442 cases and 3,154 deaths.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK to host 'human challenge' trials for COVID-19 vaccines -FT

Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the projec...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Streets main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains ...

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from thedistrict were arrested on Wednesday night by Assams vigilanceand anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials saidOfficer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu...

COVID-19: Bengal govt extends period of austerity measures till March '21

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. The validity of this department memorandum spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020