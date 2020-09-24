J'khand reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

Seven more people succumbed toCOVID-19 in Jharkhand, pushing the death toll to 648, while1,141 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 75,089, asenior health department official said on Thursday

Jharkhand currently has 12,882 active cases, while61,559 have recovered so far

As many as 21,755 samples were tested for COVID-19on Wednesday, the official added.