Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three U.S. states report record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases

Utah's governor said the state set a one-day record with 1,198 new cases on Thursday. COVID-19 infections in the United States are trending upwards and the average number of cases in the last seven days is up 13% from the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:44 IST
Three U.S. states report record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state data.

Montana reported 330 new coronavirus cases and South Dakota recorded 463 new cases, according to the state websites. Utah's governor said the state set a one-day record with 1,198 new cases on Thursday. COVID-19 infections in the United States are trending upwards and the average number of cases in the last seven days is up 13% from the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis. On average, the nation is reporting 44,000 new cases a day and about 700 deaths.

Cases are also increasing rapidly in Wisconsin, where the governor on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November. The United States recently surpassed 200,000 lives lost from the coronavirus, the highest death toll in the world.

(Open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian men held from Bengaluru for duping Bengal couple of Rs 82 lakh

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two Ivorian nationals from Bengaluru on the charge of duping Rs 82 lakh from a couple living in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here. A team of cyber crime sleuths of Bidhannagar Police a...

Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden

Retired General Paul Selva, once one of President Donald Trumps most senior military advisers, is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 presidential election, acco...

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020