Three U.S. states report record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state data.

Montana reported 330 new coronavirus cases and South Dakota recorded 463 new cases, according to the state websites. Utah's governor said the state set a one-day record with 1,198 new cases on Thursday. COVID-19 infections in the United States are trending upwards and the average number of cases in the last seven days is up 13% from the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis. On average, the nation is reporting 44,000 new cases a day and about 700 deaths.

Cases are also increasing rapidly in Wisconsin, where the governor on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November. The United States recently surpassed 200,000 lives lost from the coronavirus, the highest death toll in the world.

(Open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)