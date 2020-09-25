Left Menu
Development News Edition

Through solidarity, humanity will overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Timor-Leste President

The COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of achieving a sustainable future for all people and the planet, the President of Timor-Leste said in his speech to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 25-09-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 05:33 IST
Through solidarity, humanity will overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Timor-Leste President

In a video pre-recorded for the event, Francisco Guterres also highlighted the need for global solidarity to defeat the crisis.

“I am deeply convinced that together in a genuine spirt of solidarity, humankind will overcome this challenge,” he said.

President Guterres reported on steps his administration has taken in the battle against COVID-19, including closing borders, establishing quarantine and isolation units, and dispatching teams to educate communities about the disease.

The authorities worked in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and received support from international partners.

Addressing structural weaknesses

Timor-Leste recorded its first case of COVID-19 on 21 March. Overall, there have been 27 cases, 26 of which have recovered. No patient ever needed intensive care.

The pandemic also provided an opportunity to correct and address structural weaknesses in the country, Mr. Guterres told world leaders, pointing to an Economic Recovery Plan aimed at stemming the loss of jobs and incomes.

“Despite the cruelty, the pandemic has given us the opportunity to be increasingly aware of the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda,” he said, emphasizing the need to give greater attention to the world’s most vulnerable countries.

“Global cooperation and partnerships, both at the regional and national levels, are crucial to build a resilient, sustainable and inclusive world.”

Protecting all life on Earth

Mr. Guterres also highlighted the link between COVID-19 and climate change, the destruction of ecosystems and biodiversity loss.

“Thus, Timor-Leste believes that the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Sustainable Development Goals embody essential means and issues on the road to the reconstruction of countries,” he continued.

“The development of family farming, the rational and planned use of natural resources, the fight against pollution and intelligent policies to protect the environment, with the engagement of citizens are crucial issues that must be respected so that life can be possible on our planet.”

UN in the COVID-19 era

As is the case with organizations worldwide, the UN has adapted its working methods to comply with COVID-19 physical distancing measures.

World leaders have pre-recorded their speeches for the annual general debate in the iconic General Assembly Hall at UN Headquarters in New York.

Despite not being able to gather this year, participation by Heads of State and Government is at a record high, the UN reports.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off 2-month peak, yuan gains on bond benchmark inclusion

The U.S. dollar dipped from a two-month peak early on Friday as renewed hopes of U.S. stimulus eased investors concerns about economic recovery, while the Chinese yuan gained after the country was added to a global bond benchmark.The dollar...

Golf-McCumber finishes with four-way share of lead in Dominican Republic

A bogey at the penultimate hole dropped American Tyler McCumber into a four-way share of the lead after the first round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.McCumber, who made his PGA T...

Coronavirus ravages Latin America's working class, Mexico deaths pass 75,000

Mexico surpassed 75,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as the pandemic ravages Latin American nations with large informal economies where workers have grappled with the twin threats of hunger and contagion.Mexico has the worlds f...

Pak needs to continue to put extreme pressure on terrorist groups: US diplomat

Pakistan needs to continue to put extreme pressure on the terrorist groups operating on its soil, including Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT, a top American diplomat nominated to be the countrys next envoy to Islamabad has told US lawmakers. Pakistan ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020