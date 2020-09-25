Dutch PM Rutte warns of need for restrictions amid surging COVID-19 infections

A second wave of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands is "very worrying" and will require new restrictive measures, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday. Rutte was speaking after yet another daily record of COVID-19 infections, which increased by 2,777 over the past 24 hours.

"The figures look downright terrible...In short, the situation is very worrisome and will force us to take extra measures," he told journalists at a weekly press conference. He expects to announce the measures next week.