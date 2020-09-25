Left Menu
Development News Edition

London put on COVID-19 watchlist as coronavirus infection rate rises again across UK

That number is now between 1.2 and 1.5, which means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 others. London Councils, which represents the bulk of the boroughs in the UK capital, said that while no additional measures are being deployed for the UK capital yet, testing capacity is being boosted.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:50 IST
London put on COVID-19 watchlist as coronavirus infection rate rises again across UK

London was put on a coronavirus watchlist on Friday while stricter lockdown restrictions were imposed in several other British cities as the R number, or the rate at which the infection is spreading, went further up beyond the mark of one. The R number, which indicates the average number of people each person with coronavirus goes on to infect, needs to remain below 1.0 to keep the pandemic under control. That number is now between 1.2 and 1.5, which means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 others.

London Councils, which represents the bulk of the boroughs in the UK capital, said that while no additional measures are being deployed for the UK capital yet, testing capacity is being boosted. "London is at a very worrying tipping point right now," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. "It's vital that testing capacity is increased immediately in London and focused in the areas it is needed most. Any delay will mean letting the city down and will cost lives," he said.

London’s coronavirus watch comes in as several other regions such as Cardiff, Swansea county areas and the town of Llanelli in Wales came under stricter lockdown restrictions. The lockdowns for Cardiff and Swansea mean that around 50 per cent of the Welsh population will be subject to local lockdowns by the end of the weekend. Households in Leeds are also set for a ban on people meeting in private homes or gardens, bringing it in line with rules in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale and several other areas in northern England. The clampdown comes as figures show a "widespread growth of the epidemic across the country" of between 4 and 8 per cent per day.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), coronavirus cases in England have risen by 60 per cent in the past week. A random survey estimated there were 9,600 new cases a day in England in the week to 19 September, three times that being picked up by general testing. This represents an increase from 6,000 a day, when matched with the same survey conducted the previous week. The ONS said there was "clear evidence" of an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in all age groups across the country, but rates are currently highest in those aged 17-24. It found that infection rates are highest across the north of England and in London, with smaller increases seen in the Midlands region of England. It comes at the end of a week which saw a range of curbs and curfews announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including widening the legal requirements for face coverings and earlier closing times for pubs, bars and restaurants. In his address to Parliament, he warned that the UK is at a “perilous point” in its strategy to fight the pandemic and the tougher measures are likely to remain in place for around six months.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar back in demand, set for biggest weekly surge since early April

The dollar extended its gains on Friday and was on track for its best week since early April, while riskier currencies sold off, as rising coronavirus infections in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections turned marke...

Parties have to publish details of candidates with criminal records, give reasons for selection: EC

Political parties will now have to mandatorily publish details of candidates with pending criminal cases on party websites and social media platforms, and provide reasons for their selection so that voters can make an informed choice. Follo...

West Bengal: ED files police complaint over forgery of ponzi scam case papers

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a complaint with West Bengal Police in connection with forgery of documents related to a ponzi scam case which the central agency is investigating, an official said on Friday. The ED received informa...

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Commemorations are set to begin Friday honouring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Capitol, the first woman in American history to lie in state at the domed building, capping days of commemoration of her extraordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020