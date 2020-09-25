Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historic reform in Medical Education: National Medical Commission (NMC) constituted, MCI stands abolished

With coming into effect of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act from Friday, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 stands repealed and the Board of Governors appointed in supersession of the Medical Council of India has also been dissolved with effect from the said date, said the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:41 IST
Historic reform in Medical Education: National Medical Commission (NMC) constituted, MCI stands abolished
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With coming into effect of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act from Friday, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 stands repealed and the Board of Governors appointed in supersession of the Medical Council of India has also been dissolved with effect from the said date, said the Union Health Ministry. Terming it as historic reform in the field of medical education, the Health Ministry on Friday informed that the much-awaited National Medical Commission (NMC), along with four Autonomous Boards have been made effective by the Central government.

With this, the decade-old institution of the Medical Council of India (MCI) stands abolished. Along with NMC, the four Autonomous Boards of UG and PG Medical Education Boards, Medical Assessment and Rating Board, and Ethics and Medical Registration Board have also been constituted to help the NMC in day to day functioning, informed the government. According to the health ministry, the key functions of the NMC will be further streamlining regulations, rating of institutions, HR assessment, focus on research. Besides they will work on modalities of the common final year exam after MBBS (NEXT- National Exit Test) to serve for both registration and PG entrance; prepare guidelines for fee regulation by private medical colleges; and developing standards for Community Health Providers to serve in primary healthcare with a limited practicing licence.

"This historic reform will steer medical education towards a transparent, qualitative and accountable system. The basic change that has happened is that the Regulator is now 'selected' on merits, as opposed to an 'elected' Regulator. Men and Women with impeccable integrity, professionalism, experience and stature have been now placed at the helm to steer the medical education reforms further," said the health ministry statement adding that the gazette notification in this regard were issued late last night on the 24th September 2020. Dr S C Sharma (retd. Prof, ENT, AIIMS, Delhi) has been selected as the Chairperson for a period of three years.

Besides the Chairperson, NMC will have 10 ex-officio members that include Presidents of the four Autonomous Boards, Dr.Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr RajendraABadwe, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and Dr SurekhaKishore, Executive Director, AIIMS, Gorakhpur. In addition, NMC will have 10 nominees from Vice-Chancellors of Health Universities from States/UTs, 9 nominees from State Medical Councils, and three expert members from diverse professions.

Dr SmitaKolhe, a renowned social worker working in the tribal Melaghat area of Maharashtra and Santosh Kumar Kraleti, CEO, Foot Soldiers for Health Pvt Ltd has been nominated as these expert members. Dr R K Vats will head the Secretariat as Secretary of the NMC.

According to the government, the NMC will carry forward the reforms initiated by the Board of Governors under Dr V K Paul. Already the number of MBBS seats has been increased over the last six years by 48 per cent from around 54000 in 2014 to 80,000 in 2020. The PG seats have increased by 79 per cent from 24000 to 54000 in the same duration, they informed, health ministry.

It may be recalled that the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament in August, 2019.(ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress, Left parties in T'gana protest against farm Bills

Hyderabad, Sep 25 PTI Congress, Left parties and farmers organisations on Friday held protests here and in other places in Telangana against the farm Bills that were recently passed in Parliament. Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and th...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest fitness band- the Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5, in India at the 3rd edition of the Smart Living event on September 29 alongside a new smartwatch.Ahead of the official launch, the Indian prices of ...

Tears and push-ups for Ginsburg, first woman to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality, made history again on Friday as the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, in a ceremony featuring tears, soaring music and even pus...

Ex-UP minister in gang rape case: Witness moves SC seeking investigation by central agency

A witness in the alleged rape case involving former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati has moved the Supreme Court seeking to handover the investigation to a central agency such as CBI or NIA and to transfer the case outside Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020