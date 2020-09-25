COVID-19: 8,655 new cases in Karnataka, 86 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 8,655 new cases of COVID-19 and 86 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,57,212 and the death toll to 8,417, the health department said. The day also saw 5,644 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of 45,18,923 samples were tested so far, out of which 59,919 were tested on Friday alone. Among the samples tested today, 20,284 were rapid antigen tests.

Out of the fresh cases reported, 4,080 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of September 25 evening, cumulatively 5,57,212 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,417 deaths and 4,50,302 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 98,474 active cases, 97,651 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 823 are in ICU. According to the bulletin, 32 out of total 86 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari and Shivamogga (8), Belagavi (6), Dharwad (5), Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kalaburagi (3), Bidar, Gadag, Kodagu, Tumakuru and Vijayapura (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Kolar and Mandya (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 4,080, Mysuru 702, Ballari 498, Bengaluru Rural 308, Dharwad 256, Hassan 227, Kalaburagi 226, Dakshina Kannada 217, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,12,547 infections, followed by Mysuru 32,275 and Ballari 30,171. Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,67,936 discharges, followed by Mysuru 26,061 and Ballari 25,399.