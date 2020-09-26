COVID-19: Ladakh records 56 new cases, two more deaths

Ladakh has registered 56 new coronavirus cases and two more fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,025 and death toll to 56 in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday. Seventy-eight more patients were discharged after successful treatment, bringing down the number of active cases in the region to 998, the officials said, quoting a media bulletin released by the directorate of health services, Ladakh.

The two new COVID-related fatalities were reported from Kargil, raising the death toll in the district to 33. The rest of the 23 patients died in Leh district since the outbreak of the disease in March.

Out of total active cases, 601 are in Leh district and 397 in Kargil district, the officials said, adding that so far, 2971 patients have recovered from the infection in the Union Territory. Fifty-six more people tested positive for coronavirus. These included 48 in Leh and eight in Kargil.