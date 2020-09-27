J'khand reports 1,226 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

J'khand reports 1,226 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine more deathsPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:54 IST
Nine more people succumbed toCOVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the death toll to 670, while1,226 new cases pushed the tally in the state 78,935, a seniorhealth department official said on Sunday
Jharkhand currently has 12,426 active coronaviruscases, while 65,839 people have recovered so far
As many as 30,152 samples were tested for COVID-19 onSaturday, the official added.
