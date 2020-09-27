J'khand reports 1,226 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths

Nine more people succumbed toCOVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the death toll to 670, while1,226 new cases pushed the tally in the state 78,935, a seniorhealth department official said on Sunday

Jharkhand currently has 12,426 active coronaviruscases, while 65,839 people have recovered so far

As many as 30,152 samples were tested for COVID-19 onSaturday, the official added.