S.Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since Aug. 11 -KCDA
South Korea on Monday reported 50 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since Aug. 11, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA) said.
Of the new cases, 40 were domestic and 10 imported. The numbers were the lowest since a new wave of outbreaks emerged from a church whose members attended a large political rally in Seoul on Aug. 15, KCDA data showed.
