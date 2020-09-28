Russia's COVID-19 infections to rise until reaching plateau in Oct -RIA cites scientist
The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia will reach a plateau at the beginning of October before a small decline, the RIA news agency cited a scientific adviser to consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Monday. The number of COVID-19 infections has been steadily rising in recent weeks and surged past 8,000 on Monday, the highest daily increase since June 16.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:09 IST
The number of COVID-19 infections has been steadily rising in recent weeks and surged past 8,000 on Monday, the highest daily increase since June 16. Russia exited lockdown in early June.
"I think that infections are going to rise now and we will approach a plateau, and then a gradual decline will begin, there is unlikely to be a peak," said Victor Maleev from the Russian Academy of Sciences. "The plateau will probably be at the start of October."
