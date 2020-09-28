Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Sangli

A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat in Sangli after calling his son and asking him to take care of the family, police said on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:01 IST
Maha: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Sangli

A 56-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat in Sangli after calling his son and asking him to take care of the family, police said on Monday. The incident happened late Sunday night at a COVID facility in Miraj, some 240 kilometres from here, a Mahatma Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

"The deceased called his son, asked him to take care of the family, and then slit his throat with a knife while sitting on his bed. Doctors tried to revive him but failed. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras at the COVID facility," he informed.

He said no suicide note was found from the spot and a probe was underway to find out why he took this step. Hospital authorities later on Monday evening said a fact-finding committee had been formed to check of there was any negligence on the part of staff at the COVID centre.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UKPNP chief urges UN rights panel to put pressure on Pakistan to release Gilgit Baltistan activists, journalists

Exiled Chairman United Kashmir Peoples National Party UKPNP Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri at the 45th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council urged the council to put pressure on Pakistan for the immediate and unconditional release...

Anti China protests intensify in Kathmandu

Members of the Nepal Students union on Monday held a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in the northern Nepal district of Humla. Protestors were seen wearing masks and shields in keeping with Covi...

Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's 'crumbling health' infra: NC statement

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday and raised the issue of almost defunct health service in Jammu region while claiming that hospitals were running short of...

5,487 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 5,487 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 6,81,161, including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020