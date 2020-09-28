Left Menu
COVID-19:LDF govt in Kerala to crackdown on those not following health protocol

With COVID-19 cases witnessinga spike in Kerala over the past few weeks, the Left government has decided to impose strict restrictions on gatherings besides taking action against shop owners who fail to implement the health protocol, including socialdistancing.

With COVID-19 cases witnessinga spike in Kerala over the past few weeks, the Left government has decided to impose strict restrictions on gatherings besides taking action against shop owners who fail to implement the health protocol, including socialdistancing. After reporting over 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days, Kerala on Monday reported 4,538 new positive cases taking the infection count in the state to 1,78,922 andcurrently, there are 57,879 patients under treatment in the state.

"COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in our State and we had a record increase in the number of new cases in the last week.The situation is serious as the positive cases in the state are seen doubling on an average of every 20 days. We have held a high-level meeting of officials today to discuss the situation," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media here.

He said strict action will be taken against those not following social distancing. "Wearing masks is mandatory and those who dont wear masks in public will be strictly penalised.

Shop owners will have to ensure they comply with the COVID-19 health protocol and action will be taken against shop owners also if norms are violated. The restrictions of 50 people for marriage functions and 20 for funerals should be strictly followed," the chief minister said.

Vijayan also said gazetted officers in government service will be assigned with special powers to help in supervising Covid related work in all local bodies. "An all-party meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss the current situation in the State, and also to request their cooperation and support in containing the outbreak.

I cannot predict the outcome of tomorrow's meeting today," Vijayan said when asked whether a lockdown will be imposed in the state. Further decisions on curbs will be taken after the meeting, he added.

On Sunday, health minister K K Shailaja had said it would be difficult for the state to impose a complete shutdown in the state as it will affect the livelihood of the people. She, however, said "if the situation becomes worse like thatof the USA or Brazil, and thousands lose their life, then we will haveno other option." The minister also warned youngsters to be more careful as 28 per cent of deaths reported in the state was under60 years.

Vijayan today said the case per million in Kerala has gone up to 5,143 whereas the national average is 5,852. "However, we have managed to controlthe case fatality rate in the state.The national average is 1.6 per cent but in Kerala it's 0.4 per cent.This is because of the better healthcare facility and care in the state.

As the number of cases are increasing, the fatalities are also rising.In order to control the number of deaths, we need to control the spread of the virus," Vijayan said. The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday declared that owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, it has halted mass protests, which Kerala has been witnessing for the past few weeks, against the Left government.

The chief minister had earlier lashed out at the Opposition for organising "irresponsible" protests violating all COVID-19 health protocol.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

