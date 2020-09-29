Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico ups COVID-19 'estimate' to 89,612 deaths

The new estimates are likely to revive debate about Mexico's death toll, because to date the Mexican government has avoided adjusting its death toll upward to account for people who died at home or weren't tested. Some parts of the country like Mexico City have begun conducting their own recalculations, finding “excess deaths” likely caused by coronavirus were at least double official figures.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-09-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 08:05 IST
Mexico ups COVID-19 'estimate' to 89,612 deaths

Mexico upped its “estimated” COVID-19 deaths to 89,612 on Monday, and boosted estimates of its total number of cases to 870,699, almost 137,000 more than it previously recognised. Even with the new estimated death toll, Mexico is still in fourth place world wide behind India, which has 95,542 deaths. But in the case of infections, the new estimates would boost Mexico from eighth place in total cases, to fifth place, behind Russia with about 1.15 million cases.

Mexico has about 76,600 test-confirmed deaths and 733,717 test-confirmed cases. But officials acknowledge those are significant undercounts, because the country does so little testing: only about 1.6 million tests have been done so far. In a nation of almost 130 million, that means that only about one in 80 Mexicans has ever had a test. About 40% of all tests are positive, because only people with significant symptoms are tested.

Mexico had previously published “estimated” figures based on tests still awaiting results, which sometimes takes weeks. But the new estimates released Monday by the Health Department are higher because they were calculated by adding two new groups: those who never were tested but had symptoms, and those who had tests which could not be analyzed because the samples were not handled properly. The new figures also include a proportion of pending results.

Officials revealed Sunday that almost 96,000 test swabs — equal to about 5% of all tests in Mexico — had to be thrown out because they never reached a lab, arrived too late or were not preserved in the right conditions to be tested. The new estimates are likely to revive debate about Mexico's death toll, because to date the Mexican government has avoided adjusting its death toll upward to account for people who died at home or weren't tested.

Some parts of the country like Mexico City have begun conducting their own recalculations, finding “excess deaths” likely caused by coronavirus were at least double official figures. The issue is a significant one in Mexico, because President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has frequently compared Mexico's death rates to those of other countries in a bid to convince the public that his administration isn't doing a bad job at handling the pandemic.

But those appear to be unsound comparisons, because many other countries have attempted to adjust official figures to account for spikes in deaths that coincide with virus outbreaks. Mexico's top coronavirus official said Sunday that definitive data on the country's death toll from COVID-19 won't be available for “a couple of years.” “When will the final statistics on deaths from COVID-19 be ready? Certainly, a couple of years after the first year of the pandemic,” Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said, adding that work would be left to the country's statistics institute.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

10 people test positive for the virus in EPL checks

Ten people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks in the English Premier LeagueA total of 1,595 players and club staff were tested last week, the league said on MondayIt did not disclose details of the players who...

WRAPUP 1-Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.The number o...

Google says 3% of paid apps non-compliant on Play store tax

Alphabet Incs Google on Monday sought to rebut criticism that it enforces its 30 tax on sales of paid apps arbitrarily, saying the just over 3 of paid apps that are out of compliance must follow the rules within a year.The announcement foll...

Genoa has 12 more virus cases, taking total to 14

Genoa says another 12 members of the match squad have the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases at the Serie A club to 14. It was revealed over the weekend that goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schne contracted the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020