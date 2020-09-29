Odisha: 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 3,067 new COVID-19 cases, 4,014 recoveries, and 15 deaths were reported in Odisha till September 28, according to State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rise to 2,15,676 including 1,77,585 recoveries, 37,210 active cases, and 828 deaths.

With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The national COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases. This includes 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)