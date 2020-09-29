Guj adds 1,381 new COVID-19 cases, 1,383 recover; 11 die

Guj adds 1,381 new COVID-19 cases, 1,383 recover; 11 diePTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:43 IST
Gujarat's COVID-19 caseloadmounted to 1,36,004 on Tuesday with addition of 1,381 freshcases in the last 24 hours, state health department said
With 11 more people succumbing to the infection, thecumulative toll in the state went up to 3,442, it said
1,383 people were discharged after treatment in thelast 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to1,15,859, the department said in a release.