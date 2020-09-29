2,197 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Chhattisgarh

With 2,197 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths, Chhattisgarhs total count rose to 1,10,655 and the toll to 916 on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 563 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 2,532 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,514, he said.

The state now has 31,225 active cases, he said. The worst-hit Raipur district reported 456 new cases, Durg 202, Raigarh 193, Janjgir-Champa 180 and Bilaspur 109, among other districts, he said.

Among the latest 14 fatalities, 12 died on Tuesday and two on Monday. Besides, 25 deaths that took place in the past were added to the tally on Tuesday, he added. The state has recorded over 81,000 COVID-19 cases in the last one month.

With 33,285 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has also witnessed 420 deaths so far, the official added. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,655, new cases 2,197, deaths 916, recovered 78,514, active cases 31,225, people tested so far 10,93,348.